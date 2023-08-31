Qarabagh FC qualified for UEFA Europa League Group Stage

31 August 2023 22:18 (UTC+04:00)

Qarabagh FC have qualified for UEFA Europa League Group Stage.

At the playoff stage, Qarabagh FC defeated NK Olimpija Ljubljana with a score of 3:1, Azernews reports.

Spanish referee Alejandro Hernandez has been appointed the chief referee of the match.

Recall that Qarabagh FC defeated NK Olimpija Ljubljana in the first away match (2:0).

Kevin Medina scored in the 32nd minute of the game for Qarabagh FC. Leandro Andrade scored in the 45th minute of the match for the Azerbaijani club.

The UEFA Europa League is an annual football club competition organised since 1971 by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) for eligible European football clubs.

It is the second-tier competition of European club football, ranking below the UEFA Champions League and above the UEFA Europa Conference League.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz