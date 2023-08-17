AFFA Executive Committee holds extraordinary meeting

17 August 2023 10:25 (UTC+04:00)

AFFA Executive Committee has hosted an extraordinary meeting to discuss some issues, Azernews reports.

Formed in 1992, Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) is responsible for overseeing all aspects of the amateur and professional game in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.

During the meeting, it was noted that "Shahdag Gusar" and "Dinamo" will play in the League II from the 2023/2024 season.

The Professional Football League and the AFFA secretariat have been entrusted with the verification of the issue of the involvement of football players who have reached the age of military service in "Dinamo" and making the final decision.

In addition, the funds allocated for infrastructure projects within the framework of FIFA's "FORWARD" initiative will be allocated to the repair and reconstruction of stadiums and academies in AFFA's balance sheet.

