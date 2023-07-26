National judokas win medals at European Youth Olympic Festival [PHOTOS]

26 July 2023 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani judokas have participated in the 17th European Youth Olympic Festival, held in the city of Maribor, Slovenia.

On the first day of the competition, the national judokas fought for medals in three weight classes, Azernews reports.

Nihad Mamishov and Aykhan Mirzazade (55 kg) as well as Maryam Bayramzade (44 kg) tried their strength the competition.

Nihad Mamishov and Aykhan Mirzazade won bronze medals in the Youth Olympic Festival.

The European Youth Olympic Festival (EYOF) is a biennial multi-sport event for youth (14 to 18 years old[1]) athletes from the 50 member countries of the association of European Olympic Committees.

The festival has a summer edition, held for the first time in Brussels in 1991, and a winter edition, which began two years later in Aosta. It was known as the European Youth Olympic Days from 1991 to 1999.

The17th edition of the Summer European Youth Olympic Festival celebrates competitions in 10 different sports, for the first time including also skateboarding, mountain biking and 3×3 basketball.

The full EYOF 2023 Maribor sports programme includes: artistic gymnastics, athletics, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball, skateboarding and 3×3 basketball

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz