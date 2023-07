15 July 2023 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

Neftchi Baku club has made a successful start to IBA 3x3 Women's Series Pristina Stop 2023 after edging the Netherlands 11:6 and home side Kosovo 20:9 in Pool D, Azernews reports.

Neftchi will next take on Gyor of Hungary in the quarterfinal.

