Neftchi FC signs contract with Filip Ozobich

30 June 2023 14:40 (UTC+04:00)

Neftchi FC transferred the player of Azerbaijan national team Filip Ozobich, Azernews reports.

The club signed a 2-year contract with the Croatian midfielder who left Qarabag FC at the end of last season.

The 32-year-old player will wear jersey number 10 in Neftchi.

It is worth noting that Filip Ozobich is the 2nd player transfered to the team of Neftchi during the break between seasons. The club previously signed a contract with Emil Balayev from Sabail FC.

