Azerbaijani students snatch gold at European Physics Olympiad

21 June 2023 19:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Institute of Education that the Azerbaijan team represented by 5 students successfully performed in and won 1 silver medal, 1 bronze medal, and 1 motivational award, Azernews reports.

Murad Abdulkarim, a student of the 11th grade of the physics, mathematics, and informatics-oriented high school of Baku city, was awarded a silver medal, Ugur Azim, a student of the 11th grade of the Baku Turkish high school of the Dayanat Foundation, was awarded a bronze medal, and Murad Ismayilov, a student of the 10th grade of the physics, mathematics and informatics oriented high school of Guba region, was awarded an incentive award.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan students have been participating since 2018 and have received 2 silver medals, 9 bronze medals, and 6 incentive awards.

