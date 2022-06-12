Winner of Formula 1 qualifying in Baku determined

12 June 2022 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The qualifying session of Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2022, which lasted one hour, has ended, Trend reports.

Within the framework of the session, which took place in a tense struggle, the top three included the pilots of Red Bull and Ferrari.

So, in the first training session, Charles Leclerc from Ferrari was the fastest to reach the finish line.

Red Bull driver Sergio Pérez finished second and his teammate Max Verstappen third.

