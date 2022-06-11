UEFA Nations League: Azerbaijan team loses to Slovakia

11 June 2022 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The match between the national teams of Slovakia and Azerbaijan in the third round of the UEFA Nations League has ended, Trend reports.

The match at the stadium "Dalga Arena" in Baku ended with the victory of the guests - 0:1.

The only goal in the game was scored by the midfielder of the Slovakian national team Vladimir Weiss (81st minute).

The match was officiated by Lithuanian referee Donatas Rumsas.

--

