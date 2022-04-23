By Trend

Azerbaijani graces Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova have presented a program, including exercises with clubs, in the second day of the 9th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, Trend reports.

Jalilova has received 26.650 points from the judges for the exercise with clubs and is ranking in the 17th intermediate position.

Aghamirova has received 30.400 points and has ranked in the intermediate fifth position.

The result of Jalilova in the all-around (hoop, ball, ribbon and clubs) was 119.450 points, due to which she's ranking in the sixth position.

The result of Aghamirova for four programs was 119.300 points, due to which is ranking in the seventh intermediate position.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in Baku from April 22 through April 24.

Some 130 athletes from 31 countries, including 42 individual and 84 group gymnasts (14 groups), are taking part in the competition.

Azerbaijan is being represented in the individual program by Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova, while Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina are performing within the team in group exercises.

During the three-day competitions, gymnasts will compete in the All-Around and apparatus finals. Traditionally, AGF Trophy Cup will be presented to the gymnast and team in group exercises that received the highest execution score from the judges at the World Cup.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz