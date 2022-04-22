By Trend

Azerbaijani athletes Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova reached the final of 9th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Trend reports.

Gymnasts reached finals of the exercise with a hoop: Jalilova with a score of 32.050 points took third place and Aghamirova with a score of 31.650 points - fourth.

Arzu Jalilova took third place with a score of 31,000 and advanced to final of exercise with the ball.

Zohra Aghamirova did not reach the finals with the ball and took 12th place (29.650 points).

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup is being held in the National Arena in Baku from April 22 through April 24. Some 130 athletes from 31 countries, including 42 individual and 84 group gymnasts (14 groups), are taking part in the competition.

Azerbaijan is being represented in the individual program by Arzu Jalilova and Zohra Aghamirova, while Gullu Aghalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Kamilla Aliyeva, Zeynab Hummatova, Yelyzaveta Luzan and Darya Sorokina are performing within the team in group exercises.

During the three-day competitions, gymnasts will compete in the All-Around and apparatus finals. Traditionally, AGF Trophy Cup will be presented to the gymnast and team in group exercises that received the highest execution score from the judges at the World Cup.



