By Trend

The first day of the 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships has started at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

This day, qualification competitions will be held, during which the women's and men's pairs will demonstrate balance and tempo exercises, mixed pairs and men's groups – balance, and women's groups – tempo exercises.

During the World Championships, Azerbaijan will be represented by European champions among juniors Daniel Abbasov and Murad Rafiyev, winners of international tournaments Sabir Aghayev and Mehriban Salamova as part of the men's pairs, as well as silver and bronze medalists of the European Championship Aghasif Rahimov and Raziya Seyidli.

The 28th FIG Acrobatic Gymnastics World Championships is being held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku from March 10 through March 13.

Some 170 gymnasts from 17 countries are participating in the championship, which is being held in Baku for the first time.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz