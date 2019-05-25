By Trend

The second day of the 11th European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku on May 25, Trend reports.

The qualifications for senior gymnasts in the women's and men's individual program in trios, mixed pairs, groups and aero-dance will be held on the second day of the European Championships on May 25. The winners in the team competition among seniors will be determined on the same day.

Representatives of Azerbaijan Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanim Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov, Madina Mustafayeva will perform in all six programs.

The European Aerobic Gymnastics Championships is being held in Baku for the first time and will last till May 26.

During three-day championships, senior and junior gymnasts will compete in the programs of “Women Individual”, “Men's Individual”, “Mixed Pairs”, “Trios”, “Groups”, “Aerobic Dance” and “Aerobic Step” (only seniors).

According to the rules, a participant may compete in maximum three Aerobic categories. In the team competition, the winners will be defined for the five best performances.

The athletes from 22 countries are performing at the Championships.

During the European Championships, Azerbaijan is being represented by 17 gymnasts including Aykhan Ahmadli, Balakhanim Ahmadova, Vladimir Dolmatov, Emil Guliyev, Khoshgadam Guliyeva, Narmina Huseynova, Nigar Ibrahimbayli, Imran Imranov, Akif Karimli, Elchin Mammadov, Madina Mustafayeva, Aysel Aslanzade, Khadija Guliyeva, Lala Guliyeva, Fatima Gurbanova, Emiliya Mahmudova, Eleonora Yusifova.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz