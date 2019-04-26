By Trend

Excellent conditions have been created for the participants of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, the coach of the Egyptian national team Mayar Ragab told Trend.

"The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation has created comfortable conditions for training. This is the best place for us to prepare for competitions and trainings. There is a positive atmosphere in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, a large training hall. The conditions are amazing," Mayar Ragab said.

The trainer stressed that she was flattered with the hospitality and warmth to all athletes and coaches in Baku.

“I love the National Gymnastics Arena. We are provided here with everything we need, people help in any way they can,” Ragab added.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, AGF Trophy will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena on April 26-28, 2019.

More than 200 gymnasts from 39 countries are expected to compete at the World Cup. During the event, 25 teams will compete in group exercises and more than 70 gymnasts will perform in individual programs.

