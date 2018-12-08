Trend:

Narmin Asgarova, a young gymnast from Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, who participates in the 25th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics, told Trend that her dream is to represent the national rhythmic gymnastics team.

“I really want to train in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, because there are very good conditions,” she added.

Asgarova said she performed well at the competition held Dec. 7.

“However, I could have performed better,” she noted. “I will try to continue to show the best results. I love rhythmic gymnastics and I chose this sport myself, while my parents supported me. I was interested in this sport from a very young age, and I watched the performances of gymnasts on TV with great interest.”

The 25th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics will run until Dec. 9.

Within the first three days, individual gymnasts are competing in the age categories of "youngsters", "pre-juniors", "juniors", while teams in group exercises are divided into the age groups of "youngsters" and "pre-juniors".

Among the competitors, there are representatives of the Ojag Sports club, Baku Gymnastics School, Republican Complex Sports School, the AyUlduz club, Zirva International Sports Club, Sarhadchi Sports Olympic Center, Aquatic Palace, Zabrat Sports Club, as well as Sumgait, Gusar, Ganja, Mingachevir, Ismayilli, Kurdamir, Shirvan and Goychay.

On the last day of the events, the 5th Interregional Cup will commence. Representatives of Azerbaijani districts will perform in both individual and group exercises at the Interregional Cup.