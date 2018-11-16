By Trend

All necessary conditions for implementation of training camps in gymnastics have been created at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, the trainer in rhythmic gymnastics from Columbia Alejandra Forero told Trend Nov. 15.

"Two Columbian athletes - Luna Henao and Salome Ricarto have arrived in Baku for training camp. We have arrived in Baku in order to increase the level of complexity of exercises of the gymnasts so that the training conducted here would help them in achieving high sporting results at international competitions," the trainer said.

Forero stressed that this is the first visit of the Columbian gymnasts to Baku and they are very satisfied with conditions for trainings created at National Gymnastics Arena.

"The Azerbaijani trainers are high-level professionals, they provide to us every assistance and support in our work. The hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku is very comfortable, in Columbia, our athletes are training only on one floor area, but here in Baku, there are a lot of floor areas for training of gymnasts," Forero added.

The trainer from Columbia stressed that she has watched performances of Azerbaijani juniors and group team of seniors at the European Championship in rhythmic gymnastics in Guadalajara (Spain) this year and she liked very much the high level at which the Azerbaijani gymnasts are working.

"We like very much the dynamism and strength with which the Azerbaijani gymnasts are working," the trainer emphasized.

Forero said the Columbian gymnasts are going to participate in the selection for the first World Championship among juniors, as well as in many international competitions in South America in the next year.

"The intensive trainings conducted in the hall of the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku will improve their physical condition, will help our gymnasts to perform confidently at the competitions. In general, the training camp in Baku will improve the level of the gymnasts," the trainer noted.

