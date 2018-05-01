Trend:

A chess tournament dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR) was held on April 28, 2018 in San Diego, California, the press service of the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles told Trend.



Initiated and supported by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles as well as the San Diego-Baku Friendship Association, and held by the San Diego Chess Club, the tournament was called Baku Open Chess Tournament. It is planned to hold this tournament every year on the eve of Azerbaijan's Republic Day.



The San Diego Chess Club is one of the largest chess clubs in the US.



In the four-round tournament, 50 players from different age categories competed in six sections. In the end, the winners of each section were awarded with certificates of achievement and gifts by the Consulate General of Azerbaijan.

The chess players were informed about Azerbaijan’s history of independence, noting that the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, established on May 28, 1918, was the first secular democracy in the Muslim world.

This Republic enacted many progressive reforms during its short existence (1918-20), like granting voting rights to women in 1919 for the first time among Muslim nations. The audience was also informed about Azerbaijan's remarkable chess history and the current development of this sport in the country.

It was mentioned that today Azerbaijan is considered one of the strongest chess nations in the world.



A short video of the tournament can be watched here: https://youtu.be/3rLefDRjDZQ

