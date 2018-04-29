Trend:

Mariana Vasileva, head coach of the Azerbaijani national rhythmic gymnastics team, told Trend April 29 she is very happy that Azerbaijan’s team in group competitions in rhythmic gymnastics has finally won a medal in the home arena.

“When everything ends well, we are all happy,” Vasileva said. “Of course, it’s a pity that we made a mistake at the very end of the exercise with three balls and two ropes.”

She noted that for some reason, it is more difficult for the team to perform in the home arena.

“I really believed that this time there will be a psychological turning point and this streak of bad luck will end,” she noted. “Thank God that we won a medal in the home arena for the first time. I’m very happy because I saw how many children and parents were in the hall today, and everyone wanted us to win this medal.”

The finals of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup took place in Baku April 29.



Competitions were held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Six sets of medals were awarded today (four medals for individual exercises and two medals - group exercises). The winners in individual exercises with a hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon, as well as group exercises with five hoops, three balls and two ropes were announced.



Azerbaijan was represented by a group team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummatova, Aliya Pashaeva and Siyana Vasileva.

The World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics was held in Baku for the sixth time. The tournament featured 127 gymnasts from 26 countries. Of these, 44 athletes performed in individual programs, while 83 gymnasts competed in teams in group exercises.