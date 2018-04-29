By Trend:

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation held a great FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup tournament in Baku, Bulgarian gymnast Boryana Kaleyn told Trend April 29.

Kaleyn won silver in exercises with clubs at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku.

“I am very happy with my success, it’s great to win a silver medal, and it’s really very important for me,” she said.

She thanked the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation for the good organization of the tournament.

“I like to perform in Baku, there are always great competitions here,” she noted.

She also highly appreciated Azerbaijani gymnasts, adding that she likes Zohra Aghamirova very much.

The finals of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off in Baku April 29.



Competitions are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Six sets of medals are awarded today (four medals for individual exercises and two medals - group exercises). Today the winners in individual exercises with a hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon, as well as group exercises with five hoops, three balls and two ropes will be announced.



Today Azerbaijan is represented by a group team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummatova, Aliya Pashaeva and Siyana Vasileva.

The World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held in Baku for the sixth time. The tournament features 127 gymnasts from 26 countries. Of these, 44 athletes perform in individual programs, while 83 gymnasts compete in teams in group exercises.