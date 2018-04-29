By Trend:

Azerbaijan is the leader in organizing sports tournaments, Counselor of the Romanian Embassy to Azerbaijan Ciprian Mirica told Trend April 29.

He said that holding sports competitions is important for the development of any country.

“I spoke with the Romanian delegation, and they are impressed by the conditions created in Baku, the National Gymnastics Arena, as well as the organization of the tournament,” he said. “Everything is done in a timely manner with professional approach. Unfortunately, we don’t have such gymnastics facilities in Romania. Our gymnasts adore coming to Baku, and I really like to attend competitions in the National Gymnastics Arena and support my compatriots.”

He noted that he believes in the great future of Azerbaijani gymnastics.

He also highly appreciated the opening ceremony of the competitions.

“The use of national elements is very impressive,” he said.

He noted that Azerbaijan holds world-class events every year.

“The Eurovision Song Contest was held here in 2012, the European Games were held in 2015, the Formula 1 Grand Prix has been held since 2016, Azerbaijan held Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017, and BMX and judo world championships will be held this year,” he said. “Therefore, the country is a true leader in organizing sports tournaments of international level. This, in turn, brings great benefits.”

The finals of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off in Baku April 29.



Competitions are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

Six sets of medals are awarded today (four medals for individual exercises and two medals - group exercises). Today the winners in individual exercises with a hoop, ball, clubs and ribbon, as well as group exercises with five hoops, three balls and two ropes will be announced.



Today Azerbaijan is represented by a group team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummatova, Aliya Pashaeva and Siyana Vasileva.

The World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics is being held in Baku for the sixth time. The tournament features 127 gymnasts from 26 countries. Of these, 44 athletes perform in individual programs, while 83 gymnasts compete in teams in group exercises.