Trend:

Azerbaijani team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummatova, Aliya Pashayeva and Siyana Vasileva advanced to finals in FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in groups’ qualifications in exercises with three balls and two ropes.

The gymnasts scored 14.650 in the qualifications and came in eighth.

Moreover, Italian, Ukrainian, Bulgarian, Israeli, Japanese, Belarusian and Finnish teams advanced to finals.

The day before the gymnasts advanced to finals in the exercises with hoops. The finals in both disciplines will be held April 29.

The second day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup was held April 28 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

On the second day of the competitions, Azerbaijan was represented by Veronika Hudis and Zohra Aghamirova in individual performances, as well as a group team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummatova, Aliya Pashaeva and Siyana Vasileva.

The World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics takes place in Baku for the sixth time. The tournament, which will last until April 29, features 127 gymnasts from 26 countries. Of these, 44 athletes perform in individual programs, while 83 gymnasts compete in teams in group exercises.