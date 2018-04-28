Trend:

Winners of all-around individual competitions at the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku were awarded on April 28.

Following four exercises, Russian gymnast Mariia Sergeeva showed the best result with a score of 69,050 points. Vlada Nikolchenko of Ukraine became the second with a result of 67,550 points. Bronze went to Belarus athlete Anastasiia Salos, who scored 66,550.

The winners were awarded by member of the Executive Committee of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Mariana Vasileva, member of the Technical Committee of the International Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation Caroline Hunt, and President of the Georgian Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation Neli Saladze.

Moreover, the FIG Cup was presented for three best results at four stages of World Cup 2018.

The Cup was presented to Israeli gymnast Linoy Ashram, who was awarded in absentia. Member of the Technical Committee of the International Rhythmic Gymnastics Federation Caroline Hunt presented the Cup to Israeli delegation's head Fir Voronov.

In addition, the special award of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, AGF Trophy, was awarded for the highest performance score. Mariana Vasileva presented the award to Russian gymnast Mariia Sergeeva.

The second day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup started April 28 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

On the second day of the competitions, Azerbaijan is represented by Veronika Hudis and Zohra Aghamirova in individual performances, as well as a group team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummatova, Aliya Pashaeva and Siyana Vasileva.

The World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics takes place in Baku for the sixth time. The tournament, which will last until April 29, features 127 gymnasts from 26 countries. Of these, 44 athletes perform in individual programs, while 83 gymnasts compete in teams in group exercises.