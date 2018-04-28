Trend:

The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation demonstrates the highest level of organization of gymnastic competitions every year, Gymnast Rebecca Gergalo representing Finland told Trend on April 28, after the qualification stage on the exercises with clubs and ribbons at the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics in Baku.

"I am visiting Baku for the fourth time, and all the tournaments that I joined were organized at a very high level. The Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation scrupulously approaches all the details - from buses that bring us to the arena to the exact schedule," she said.

Gergalo further highlighted the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

"And, surely I love the National Gymnastics Arena. It was built taking into account all needs of gymnasts. As for Baku fans, they are beyond praise, they warmly welcome every athlete who perform on the arena," Gergalo said.

The second day of the World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics started April 28 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Today, individual qualification competitions with clubs and ribbons and team qualification competitions with three balls and two ropes take place. Also during the day, the winners in all-round events will be determined both in individual and in group competitions.

On the second day of the competitions, Azerbaijan is represented by Veronika Hudis and Zohra Aghamirova in individual performances, as well as a group team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummatova, Aliya Pashaeva and Siyana Vasileva.

The World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics takes place in Baku for the sixth time. The tournament, which will last until April 29, features 127 gymnasts from 26 countries. Of these, 44 athletes perform in individual programs, while 83 gymnasts compete in teams in group exercises.