Finalists of the clubs and ribbons exercises at the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku were announced on April 28.

Vlada Nikolchenko and Olena Diachenko of Ukraine, Boryana Kaleyn of Bulgaria, Anastasiia Salos of Belarus, Ana Luiza Filiorianu of Romania, Laura Zeng of the USA, Salome Pazhava of Georgia and Mariia Sergeeva of Russia reached the finals in the clubs exercises.

In the exercises with ribbons, the finalists are Mariia Sergeeva of Russia, Vlada Nikolchenko and Olena Diachenko of Ukraine, Milena Baldassarri of Italy, Ana Luiza Filiorianu of Romania, Kaho Minagawa of Japan, Anastasiia Salos of Belarus, and Katrin Taseva of Bulgaria.

The second day of the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup started April 28 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Today, individual qualification competitions with clubs and ribbons and team qualification competitions with three balls and two ropes take place. Also during the day, the winners in all-round events will be announced both in individual and group competitions.

On the second day of the competitions, Azerbaijan is represented by Veronika Hudis and Zohra Aghamirova in individual performances, as well as a group team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummatova, Aliya Pashaeva and Siyana Vasileva.

The World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics takes place in Baku for the sixth time. The tournament, which will last until April 29, features 127 gymnasts from 26 countries. Of these, 44 athletes perform in individual programs, while 83 gymnasts compete in teams in group exercises.