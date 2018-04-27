Trend:

The 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicked off in Baku on April 27.

Formula 1 first practice session, Formula 2 qualifying and Formula 2 practice session were held on the first day of the races on April 27.

Formula 2 first race, Formula 1 third practice session and Formula 1 qualifying will be held on the second day of the races on April 28, while Formula 2 second race and Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on the last day of the races on April 29.

Trend presents photos of the best moments on the first day of the race.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz