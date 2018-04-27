Trend:

It is great success to see the FIG World Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics firsthand, spectator Olga Babayeva told Trend on the sidelines of the competitions April 27.

“I really like the performances in rhythmic gymnastics,” she said. “I attend such large-scale gymnastics events for the third time, and I can say that everything is organized very well and at a decent level.”

The World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics kicked off in Baku on April 27.

The gymnasts will perform in the individual hoop and ball events and in group exercises with five hoops on the first days of qualifying competitions.

Azerbaijan on the first day of the competition is represented by Veronika Hudis and Zohra Aghamirova in individual exercises, as well as a group team consisting of Ayshan Bayramova, Diana Doman, Zeynab Hummatova, Aliya Pashayeva and Siyana Vasileva.

The World Cup in rhythmic gymnastics is being held in Baku for the sixth time. Some 127 gymnasts from 26 countries are participating in the tournament. Of these, 44 athletes are performing in an individual program, while 83 gymnasts are competing as team members in group exercises.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz