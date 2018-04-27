Trend:

Mercedes AMG Petronas pilot Valtteri Bottas showed the best result during the first practice session at the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix on April 27.

His result was 1: 44.424.

Red Bull Racing pilot Daniel Ricciardo slightly yielded to Bottas and took the second place with 1: 44.277.

The third is the Mercedes AMG Petronas pilot Lewis Hamilton with 1:45.200.

The 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix kicked off in Baku today.

Formula 1 first practice session and second practice session, Formula 2 practice session and Formula 2 qualifying are scheduled for the first day of the races on April 27.

Ten teams, two drivers in each, will compete on the six kilometer Baku City Circuit.

The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes will be located at the Azadlig Square. Moreover, the Formula 1 Paddock, team garages and pit lanes are also located there.

