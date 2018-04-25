Trend:

Baku has an interesting track, and this Grand Prix appeared in the calendar relatively recently, Renault Technical Director Nick Chester said in an interview with F1News.

"The winding section, which passes through the old city is especially good, if a driver loses concentration, he can crash into the barrier. Therefore, both the driver and the technician will face a serious test. There are medium-speed and fast turns on the track, as well as a very long straight segment. This also poses a difficult task for us, because we can not use the level of clamping force that is needed for the middle section of the route, and we have to significantly reduce the clamping just because of this straight segment, and this is a compromise solution. Due to the fact that the level of clamping force is lower than we would like, it will be difficult to ensure that the rubber warms up to the desired operating range, although it is very important to find the optimal balance. It is necessary that the maximum speed would be high, and that the lap time would remain at the proper level, and to comply with both these conditions is not so easy," - said Chester.

Chester also noted that the team needs to adapt to strong winds that affect the behavior of the car on the Baku highway.

"The influence of the wind is really very noticeable, because the vehicles are generally very sensitive to this kind of effects. All aerodynamic elements are designed to work in a fairly narrow range, and if the vehicle begins to swing around the vertical axis, they quickly lose efficiency. With a strong side wind, which leads to an increase in the angle of swinging around this axis, the structure of the air flow is destroyed, and as a result, the clamping force is sharply reduced. Tailwind can also create difficulties, in this case, too, clamping is reduced. In the course of the weekend, we will adjust the settings to somehow cope with the impact of the wind and changes in the temperature of the route,"-said Chester.

Formula 1 Grand Prix of Azerbaijan will be held in Baku on April 27-29.

The length of the race track is just over six kilometers. The width of the widest section of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest section is around Icherisheher: the width of the seventh and eighth turns is 7.6 meters.

Start and finish is at the Liberty square. The team garages, pit lane and the paddock club are also there.

