Trend:

The National Gymnastics Arena in Baku has hosted a ceremony to award the winners and prize-winners in men and women senior trampoline team competitions, as well as prize-winners of men and women junior team tumbling and double mini-trampoline competitions at the European Championships.

In women’s trampoline team competitions, gold medals were won by the national team of Belarus. Second place went to the French team and the Portuguese team grabbed bronze medals. In men’s trampoline team competitions too the gymnasts from Belarus were victorious. Silver medals were won by the team of Russia, while the third place went to the team from Ukraine.

In women’s junior team tumbling competitions, gold medals were won by representatives of the UK. Silver medals went to Russia and bronze medals to France. In men’s junior team tumbling competitions, first place was won by the British. Second place again went to the representatives of Russia and bronze medals were won by the national team of Ukraine.

In women’s junior team double mini-trampoline competitions, the gold was won by the Russian team. Second place went to the Portuguese national team and bronze medals went to the Spanish team. The men’s junior team double mini-trampoline competitions were also won by the Russian gymnasts; second place was taken by the Spanish national team and bronze medals went to Portugal.

Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Ismayil Ismayilov, President of UEG Trampoline Technical Committee Vladimir Zeman, Vice-President of UEG Rudolf Hediger, members of the UEG technical committee Mariela Stoycheva, Patrick Siegfried and Luis Fernandez, MP Rauf Aliyev, Secretary General of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) Nurlana Mammadzada, member of the AGF Executive Committee Mariana Vasileva, and Director of the National Gymnastics Arena Magsud Farzullayev took part in the awarding ceremony.