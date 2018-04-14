Trend:

The opening ceremony of the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku was amazing, Svetlana Aliyeva, a fan, told Trend.

“Everything was organized well, the opening ceremony was just amazing,” she noted. “We even took photos and shared them on our pages on social network, so I think these memories will stay with us for many years.”

Svetlana Aliyeva wished the Azerbaijani athletes great success at the competitions.

“I wish all the best to our athletes, we believe that they will succeed,” she said, stressing that she has her favorites among the representatives of the Azerbaijani team - Farid Mustafayev and Seljan Magsudova.

The second day of the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena kicked off in Baku April 13.

A total of 420 gymnasts from 25 countries are participating in the Championships. Both junior and senior competitions are being held in Individual and Synchronized Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling at the National Gymnastics Arena.

The European Championships are remarkable for the fact that in Baku juniors will be able to win licenses for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games, and senior gymnasts - for the 2019 European Games.