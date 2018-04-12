By Trend

Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin reached the tumbling event finals at the 26th European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling in Baku April 12.

Following the qualification, Malkin ranked fourth, scoring 75,700 points.

Vadim Afanasyev and Maxim Shlyakin (Russia), Rasmus Steffensen and Adam Matthiesen (Denmark), Kristof Willerton and Greg Townley (UK), as well as Dmitry Novoselov (Belarus) also reached the finals.

The European Championships in Trampoline, Double Mini-Trampoline and Tumbling has today kicked off in Baku.

---

