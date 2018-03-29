By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan’s Rhythmic Gymnastics team in group exercises has won the bronze medal in the all-around at the traditional Grand Prix in French Thiais.

The tournament was held on March 24-25, bringing together gymnasts from 16 countries.

National team including Aliya Pashayeva, Siyana Vasileva, Diana Doman, Ayshan Bayramova, Zeynab Hummatova and Ayna Jafarova could score 15.050 points for their first performance with three balls and two ropes.

Having demonstrated more successful performance with five ropes, national rhythmic gymnasts succeeded to receive 17.050 points from the judges.

Thus, national team scored 32.100 points in total of two exercises and mounted the third step of the podium losing only to the representatives of Italy and Ukraine.

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF), which was founded in 1956, has experienced revival since 2002 and the renewed federation lifted this popular sport to a new level. Currently, AGF comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The National Gymnastics Arena specialized in all six competitive gymnastics disciplines and hosted all large-scale competitions held in Baku from the day of its opening in 2014, is in the spotlight of not only the gymnasts, willingly joining the training camp, but, all the sports fans from different countries of the world with its uniqueness.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz