By Trend

FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku has announced the finalists of the rings events.

Greek gymnasts Eleftherios Petrounias and Konstantinos Konstantinidis, Japanese athletes Kazuma Kaya and Fuya Maeno, Chinese athlete Sang Lan, Turkish gymnast Ibrahim Colak, gymnast from the Netherlands Casimir Schmidt and Belarusian gymnast Ilya Yakovlev have reached the finals of the competitions.

Azerbaijan was not represented in these exercises.

The FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup kicked off at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on March 15.

Murad Agharzayev, Dariy Morozov and Timur Bayramov represent Azerbaijan in men's gymnastics competitions, and Marina Nekrasova, Maria Smirnova and Yulia Inshina in women's gymnastics.

A total of 102 gymnasts from 25 countries are taking part in the competitions that will last until March 18.

---

