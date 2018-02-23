By Trend

The Cup of Russia and All-Russian "Hope of Russia" competitions in trampolining, double mini-trampoline and tumbling were held in Russia’s Yaroslavl city on Feb. 18-21.

Azerbaijan was represented at the competitions by a big delegation.

Azerbaijani gymnast Mikhail Malkin, who performed in tumbling competitions, showed excellent results and won a gold medal scoring 79,200 points.

Bilal Gurbanov, who competed in tumbling competitions among gymnasts aged 11-12, won the bronze medal scoring 59,800 points.

Huseyn Asadullayev, who performed in the same age category, ranked ninth. Zeynab Gasimli, who performed in the same category, but among the girls, ranked fifth. Adil Hajizade, who performed among the gymnasts aged 13-17, ranked 14th.

The gymnasts for the first time demonstrated their renewed program.

