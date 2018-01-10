By Trend

Farid Gayibov has made his first statement as president of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG). The statement has been published on the UEG official website.

“On December 1-2, we all gathered in Split (CRO) to take part in the UEG’s 27th Congress,” Gayibov said. “It ran smoothly due to the efforts of the hosting Croatian Gymnastics Federation. I would like to express my gratitude to the organizers for the wonderful conditions they offered.”

“Many thanks to all UEG member Federations who sent their delegates and showed their support for the unity of Europe,” he said. “It pleased me enormously to see, for the first time, the representatives of all 50 Federations present and united to take decisions they believe are right for the future of European gymnastics.”

“I am grateful to you for entrusting me the president’s post,” he said. “As the person to lead European gymnastics within the next 4 years, I, once again, congratulate all newly elected and re-elected officials and members and wish all of us success in our joint activity directed to the further development of gymnastics disciplines across Europe.”

“Now, it is time to proceed to do what we were elected for,” he said. “The place in the limelight belongs to the gymnasts! Everything needs to be done to ensure their success as well as the overall progress of the gymnastics discipline they represent.”

“Certainly, there will be obstacles, difficulties and fear concerning new introductions on the path to this success,” he said. “But all of them can be overcome by the joint efforts of the 50 UEG member Federations. Actually, real success is what lies behind the difficulties and fear. Let’s unite to experience a thrill of great achievements in European Gymnastics!”

Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Secretary General Farid Gayibov was elected as the President of the European Union of Gymnastics (UEG) on Dec. 2, 2017.

The 50 member Federations of the UEG elected the new UEG authorities at the 27th Congress in Split, Croatia Dec. 2.

Gayibov gained most of votes - 28 votes, leaving behind Edvard Kolar, President of the Management Board of the Slovenian Sports Lottery, who received 20 votes.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz