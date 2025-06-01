Pakistan Express derails near Mubarakpur

1 June 2025 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Two bogies of the Karachi-to-Rawalpindi-bound 45-Up Pakistan Express derailed in Bahwalpur district of Punjab early Saturday morning, resulting in the temporary closure of both up and down railway tracks, railway sources confirmed, Azernews reports, citing Tribune.

The derailment occurred at 6:05 AM when the AC Standard bogie — the fourth from the rear — came off the track entirely near Mubarakpur Station.

The attached dining car was also affected in the incident. No injuries or fatalities have been reported.

A relief train was promptly dispatched from Sama Satta, and rescue efforts are in full swing to clear the track and resume services.

Railway officials and emergency teams are on-site, with authorities prioritising passenger safety and the swift restoration of operations.

Furthermore, the CEO of Pakistan Railways has sought comprehensive details of railway bridges across the country following the recent collapse of the Khanewal Railway Station bridge.

In a communiqué dispatched to all divisional superintendents, the Pakistan Railways administration directed them to provide complete information about the bridges within their respective divisions.

The data will be used to initiate a countrywide bridge upgradation programme.

Special Eid trains to ease holiday rush

On the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Railways has decided to run five special trains on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi has approved the schedule for these special trains, which will run across major cities.

According to a PR spokesperson, the first Eid special train will depart from Karachi for Lahore on June 2 at 1:00 pm.

The second train will operate from Quetta to Peshawar on June 3 at 10:00 am. On the same day, a third special train will depart from Lahore for Karachi at 5:00 pm.

Later that evening, a fourth train will set off from Karachi for Rawalpindi at 8:00 pm, while the fifth and final Eid special train will depart from Karachi Cantt on June 4 at 5:30 pm.