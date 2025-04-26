Canada pledges 100 million Canadian dollars in humanitarian aid for Gaza

26 April 2025 19:21 (UTC+04:00)

The Canadian government will allocate 100 million Canadian dollars (approximately 72 million USD) to the United Nations to support the purchase of food and other humanitarian assistance for Gaza, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced.

