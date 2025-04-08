US duties hinder global economic recovery

8 April 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The tariffs imposed by the United States on imports from other countries undermine the global economic and trade order, as well as the process of economic recovery, Azernews reports.

This statement was made during a briefing by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian.

According to Lin, these measures will provoke "widespread opposition from the international community."

"The imposition of differentiated tariffs by the United States violates the principle of non-discrimination outlined by the World Trade Organization (WTO), causing significant damage to the international trade and economic order, disrupting the security and stability of global production and logistics chains. It undermines the multilateral trading system and hampers the global economic recovery," he said.

It is important to note that on April 2, 2025, U.S. President Donald Trump announced the imposition of tariffs on products from 185 countries. For some countries, specific tariffs were set, including a 34% tariff on Chinese goods. In retaliation, China also introduced a 34% tariff on U.S. products.

The ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China highlight the increasing use of tariffs as a tool of economic leverage, which has created ripple effects throughout the global economy. Experts warn that prolonged trade wars can lead to economic fragmentation, as countries and businesses may seek to decouple from the U.S. or China in favor of other markets, potentially leading to a reconfiguration of global trade alliances.