U.S. rejects proposal to track shadow fleet transporting Russian oil

9 March 2025 20:40 (UTC+04:00)

The United States has rejected a proposal to create a structure to track the “shadow fleet” transporting Russian oil, ahead of the upcoming G7 foreign ministers' meeting in the U.S. and Canada. The U.S. dismissed the suggestion made during the preparation for the G7 meeting., Azernews reports.

In addition, Washington has decided to reject the idea of creating a “structure to identify cases of evading sanctions against the Russian Federation” within the G7 framework.

Furthermore, the U.S. opposed the inclusion of the term “sanctions” in the section related to Russia in the G7 foreign ministers' communiqué.