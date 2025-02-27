U.S. Army to receive first hypersonic projectiles by end of 2025

27 February 2025 18:50 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The U.S. Army is set to receive its first hypersonic projectiles by the end of the fiscal year 2025, Azernews reports.

"After several delays due to unsuccessful attempts by the U.S. Army and Navy to test the projectiles, the ground forces will deploy long-range hypersonic weapons to their first units by the end of fiscal year 2025," the report states.

Initially planned for 2023, the deployment was postponed following multiple failed tests, primarily due to issues at the test site affecting the launch process.

The projectiles, jointly developed by the U.S. Army and Navy, will be adapted for different platforms—mobile launchers for the Army and ship-based systems for the Navy.

Hypersonic weapons, capable of traveling at speeds exceeding Mach 5, are expected to enhance the speed and precision of long-range strikes. Their development comes amid a global arms race, with countries like China and Russia also advancing their hypersonic capabilities.

The U.S. military is working on integrating these weapons with AI-based targeting and decision-making systems, aiming to transform modern warfare strategies.