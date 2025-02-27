France bans entry for some high-ranking Algerian officials into country

27 February 2025 10:13 (UTC+04:00)

France has restricted entry into the country for some high-ranking Algerian officials, Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot said in an interview with BFMTV.

The head of French diplomacy did not specify how long these measures would be in place or how many people they affected.

“These measures are reversible and will end as soon as the cooperation we call for resumes,” he stressed.

The restrictions were introduced after Algerian authorities refused to accept Algerian citizens being expelled from France and also detained writer Boualem Sansal in the North African country, whom Paris is demanding be released.

Barrot stressed that he was "ready to take additional measures" if cooperation between Paris and Algeria was not restored, but would act "with caution and without unnecessary publicity."

Relations between France and its former colony Algeria have deteriorated significantly since the summer of 2024, when Paris announced its support for Morocco's plan for autonomy over the disputed territory of Western Sahara. In this conflict, Algeria backs the Polisario Front movement, which seeks independence for Western Sahara.

In January this year, French Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu called for a "rethinking of relations" with Algeria.