Over 5,300 polling stations open in Belarus on main voting day
More than 5,300 polling stations in Belarus have opened on the main voting day for the presidential elections, as reported by the Belarusian Central Election Commission, Azernews reports.
The commission noted that 6.9 million Belarusian voters will be able to cast their votes at 5,325 polling stations, of which 207 are located in hospitals, sanatoria, rest homes, and other temporary accommodation facilities, while 12 are organized in military units.
Voting will end at 8:00 PM local time.
