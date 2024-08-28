Toyota suspend operation of all its factories in Japan due to typhoon

28 August 2024 18:45 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The leading Japanese automobile concern Toyota Motor will suspend the operation of all its factories in Japan from the evening of August 28 in connection with the approach of the powerful typhoon Shanshan, Azernews reports.

In total, we are talking about 14 assembly plants. The decision was made due to the need to ensure the safety of employees, as well as due to delays in the delivery of components in the event of road closures.

More than 230 flights have been canceled in Japan due to the approach of the typhoon. It is also planned to suspend the movement of Shinkansen express trains and close a number of expressways when the tropical storm reaches the coast of the country. The annual nationwide disaster prevention exercises scheduled for September 1 have been canceled.

Now the Shanshan is located south of Kyushu Island and is moving in a northeasterly direction. The speed of wind gusts in the area of the passage of the tropical storm now reaches 45-60 m/s.

