Kazakhstan-Tajikistan Investment Forum yields $900 million in deals

24 August 2024 19:48 (UTC+04:00)

Following the Kazakhstan-Tajikistan Investment Forum held in Dushanbe, several commercial agreements and contracts worth approximately $900 million were signed, Azernews reports.

The forum, which took place on August 21 ahead of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's state visit to Tajikistan, saw a Kazakh delegation led by First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar and a Tajik delegation headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Khokim Khulikzoda.

In his opening address, Roman Sklyar emphasized the substantial potential for collaborative projects between Kazakhstan and Tajikistan across various sectors. He highlighted the forum’s role in demonstrating both countries' dedication to advancing bilateral trade, economic, and investment relations.

Key areas of focus included strengthening cooperation between metallurgical companies and expanding joint agro-projects, specifically in the production, processing, and storage of agricultural and fruit-vegetable products for export to third countries.

Kazakhstan and Tajikistan have set a goal to increase their trade turnover to $2 billion in the near future.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is scheduled to visit Tajikistan on August 22-23, where he will hold talks with the Tajik President and sign additional agreements.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz