Belarus deploys army border with Ukraine

18 August 2024 18:57 (UTC+04:00)

"Belarus was forced to place almost a third of its army on the border with Ukraine."

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko spoke about this in an interview with the "Russia" TV channel.

He noted that Ukraine maintains more than 120,000 military personnel near the border with Belarus:

The President recalled that many aviation and ground troops were brought from Russia to participate in the Independence Day parade of Belarus in late June - early July:

"Ukrainians thought at that time that Russia would attack from the territory of Belarus. And they (Ukraine - Note) started moving 120 thousand military personnel to the border. In response, I was forced to deploy a third of the army to the border with Ukraine. As during the war, during the defense, we brought our soldiers along the entire border and stationed them at certain points. Moreover, special officers - "Alfa", "Almaz" and others work there and do their work."

Alexander Lukashenko also emphasized that the withdrawal of Belarusian troops from the border in the near future is excluded: "To withdraw our troops from the border with Ukraine is like death."

