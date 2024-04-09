Russian oil transported to China, Uzbekistan via stable transit mode, confirms KazTransOil

9 April 2024 19:45 (UTC+04:00)

The transit of Russian oil to China and Uzbekistan is carried out in a stable mode, the statement of KazTransOil said, Azernews reports.

"Under the conditions of an emergency regime due to floods in 10 regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the system of main oil pipelines of KazTransOil is functioning in a normal mode. There is no threat of flooding of production facilities of KazTransOil. Transportation of oil to oil refineries in the Republic of Kazakhstan and export destinations is carried out following the schedule approved by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The transit of Russian oil to China and Uzbekistan is also carried out in a stable mode," the statement says.

Additionally, it is noted that the production facilities of LLP MunaiTas, LLP Kazakhstan-China Pipeline, and Main Water Line LLP also operate in normal mode.

To note, KazTransOil is the national operator of Kazakhstan's main oil pipeline. It is part of the KazMunaiGas JSC Group (national oil and gas company) and owns a diversified network of main oil pipelines with a length of 5,400 kilometers.

