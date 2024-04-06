Uzbekistan reports over 3 million cyberattacks for Q1 2024

6 April 2024 21:59 (UTC+04:00)

The UzCert service has released data on the number of incidents aimed at cyber security infringement in the first quarter of this year, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

In the first quarter of 2024, during monitoring, 70 vulnerabilities and weaknesses were identified and eliminated on 19 web resources of government agencies and organizations.

During this period, over 3,290,860 cyberattacks were recorded in the national segment of the Internet.

For the purpose of identifying and collecting information about existing vulnerabilities and threats in cyberspace and taking measures to eliminate them, information about more than 369,660 cyber threats detected in the information infrastructures of government bodies and other organizations was transmitted to the relevant organizations through the monitoring systems of the Center.

Due to non-compliance with cybersecurity requirements, incidents with attempts on cyber security have been identified on 45 sites located in the "UZ" domain zone over the last 3 months. Of these, 12 belong to government bodies and 33 to the private sector.

