Russia arrests new defendant in case of Crocus attack

26 March 2024 15:08 (UTC+04:00)

The eighth defendant in the case of the attack on Crocus City Hall in Moscow has been arrested, the Russian media says, Azernews reports.

According to the decision of Moscow's Basmanny Court, Kyrgyz-born Alisher Kasimov, who rented an apartment to the perpetrators of the terrorist attack, has been detained.

"Satisfy the petition of the investigation to elect Kasimov's measure of restraint in the form of detention," the judge announced in the ruling.

To note, the shooting occurred on March 22 at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow. The incident occurred before the start of the concert by the band Picnic. As a result of the terrorist attack, 139 people were killed.

