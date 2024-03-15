Rusal boosts sales to China more than 2.5-fold in 2023 — company

15 March 2024 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

Rusal boosted sales to China more than 2.5-fold in 2023, with the total share of Asia in the structure of sales standing at 38.4%, Azernews reports, citing TASS.

"An increase in physical sales was ensured by successful refocusing on the Asian markets. Rusal’s sales to China grew more than 2.5-fold, with Asia’s share in general in the sales structure having increased from almost 27% in 2022 to 38.4% in 2023," the press service said.

Meanwhile, the share of the domestic market, including CIS countries, also went up and reached 31.9%.

The company’s investment program remained at the level exceeding $1 bln, Rusal added.