Russia open to cooperation with foreign partners in medical sphere

13 February 2024 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

Russia is always open to cooperation and implementation of joint projects with foreign partners in the sphere of innovative medical technologies, President Vladimir Putin said in the greetings to the participants, organizers and guests of the 2nd Future Technologies Forum posted on the Kremlin’s website, Azernews reports.

"We are always open to cooperation and implementation of joint projects with foreign partners," the head of state said.

The key priority of Russia in this sphere "is to build a system of medical care devoted to the individual, to a specific patient," Putin noted. "This will lead to increasingly effective prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of dangerous diseases, and thus improve the quality and duration of people’s lives," the Russian leader added.

The 2nd Future Technologies Forum was opened on Tuesday in WTC Moscow. The Roscongress Foundation acts as the Forum organizer. TASS is the information partner of the Forum.

