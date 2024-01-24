China launches a cargo transportation route to Uzbekistan from Qingdao

24 January 2024 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Transport announced the launch of a new route for road freight transportation to Uzbekistan from China, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

The department worked on organizing the corridor together with the Union of International Road Carriers, as well as government agencies of the PRC. It is expected that it will speed up the delivery of goods between the republic and the ports of the Yellow Sea in a door-to-door manner.

The corridor for carriers with a TIR Carnet document begins in the city of Qingdao and runs through the whole of China from east to west to Khorgos, and then in transit through Kazakhstan.

The Ministry of Transport promises to support carriers in using the corridors. This includes issuing visas for truckers, supplying international permit forms for international transportation, as well as solving problems at customs control.

Since the beginning of January, the Chinese Zhengzhou Hongyi Transportation has launched road freight transportation from Shenzhen through Kyrgyzstan to Tashkent. According to the company, travel time has been reduced from 20 to 7 days.

The state-owned company Temiryulkargo, part of Uzbekistan Railways, is also working to expand transportation from China. Recently, it agreed to organize container transportation with Shandong Port Logistics Group, and before that it a memorandum with Jiayou International.

